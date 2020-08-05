Antioch teen in critical condition after being hit by car Friday evening

By Sergeant Ted Chang #4362, Antioch Police Traffic Unit

On Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at approximately 6:17 PM, dispatch received numerous calls of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on W. 10th Street at Auto Center Drive. Police and medical personnel responded immediately and located a 16-year-old Antioch resident nonresponsive and suffering major injuries. He was immediately air-lifted to an area trauma center where he underwent surgery and is currently listed in critical condition.

The driver of the involved vehicle remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation. Drugs and alcohol due not appear to be a factor in this collision. The Traffic Unit responded and took over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



