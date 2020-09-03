Join us for our 3rd Annual Bedford Block Party, benefiting the Bedford Center for Adult Day Health Care in Antioch. The FREE event is happening on zoom from 4:30-5:30 PM. The FUNdraiser event will include appearances from local elected officials and a Bedford participant caregiver, an honoree ceremony for the late Ralph Garrow Jr., information on the Bedford Center, and live music from members of The Delta Dogs!

The event is free to attend, but if you’d like to support us, you can purchase BBQ catering to be picked up (between 1:30-3:30 PM) at the Bedford Center, 1811 C Street in Antioch, or purchase a VIP Package (which includes 30 min extra of live music by the Delta Dogs!), which we will deliver to your door! Learn more about these options here–deadlines to order these are soon!



