Two men seriously injured in Antioch hit-and-run Monday night, driver arrested

By Sergeant Ted Chang #4362, Antioch Police Traffic Unit

On Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at approximately 11:34 PM, an Antioch Police Officer came upon a major traffic collision between a large pickup truck and a small sedan at the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive. Several witnesses advised the driver of the pickup truck ran the red light and collided into the sedan in the intersection. The male driver and female passenger of the pickup truck fled on foot. Officers conducting an area canvass located the suspect male and female a few blocks away. The 29-year-old male was placed under arrest and sent to County Jail.

The male driver and passenger of the small sedan, ages 24 and 25, were trapped in their vehicle with serious injuries. Con-Fire responded and took over 30 minutes to extricate them from the vehicle. Both were transported via helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment. Both were admitted with one still listed in critical condition.

The Traffic Unit was called out and took over the traffic collision investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



