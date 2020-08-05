Supervisors close Orin Allen Youth Rehab Center, tentatively place half-cent sales tax increase on November ballot on split votes

D.A. Becton supports closure, Supes indicate backing Sheriff’s staffing request of 25 more deputies; keep Marsh Creek Detention Facility closed also on split vote

County will apply for $69 million in state Homekey Program funds for homeless sites in Richmond and Pittsburg

By Daniel Borsuk

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday to close the once popular Orin Allen Rehabilitation Youth Rehabilitation Center in Byron. That signaled Sheriff David Livingston’s 2021-2022 budget request to hire 25 deputies will be approved when supervisors act on the county’s proposed $3.9 billion 2020-2021 budget on Sept. 15.

“Every department has taken some sort of reduction,” said County Administrator David Twa, in his presentation. “There are no additional furloughs or layoffs planned.”

In addition to closing the Orin Allen Rehabilitation Center, with Supervisors John Gioia of Richmond and Federal Glover of Pittsburg casting the two negative votes, supervisors acted to keep closed the now shuttered Marsh Creek Detention Facility on a 4-1 vote with Chair Candace Andersen vote against the motion.

In another action, supervisors placed a half-cent sales tax proposal on the November ballot with the caveat that unless the State legislature does not pass Senate Bill 1349 in the next 17 days, the supervisors will meet at a special meeting on Friday, August 21 to pull the ballot measure from the November ballot. SB 1349 would provide the $100,000 to print the ballots for the county.

Over a wave of citizen comments opposing any increased hiring at the Sheriff’s Office, Supervisor John Gioia of Richmond and Supervisor Federal Glover of Pittsburg voted to keep the 60-year old Orin Allen Rehabilitation Youth Center open for at least another year so that a newly formed Reimagine Youth Justice Task Force by Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton can develop its findings .

“We have seen a lot of success at the ranch,” said Supervisor Glover. “We should think outside of the box. Ninety-nine percent of the graduates are probably successful today.”

But newly appointed Probation Department Officer Esa Ehmen Krause recommended that Orin Allen be closed, and 15 Probation Department positions be eliminated. She also recommended that the 15 youths currently housed at the facility be transferred to juvenile hall in Martinez

Krause said the decision to close the facility in far East County is tied to a declining population, better use of the existing Tamalpais Unit in Martinez, and $10 million to bring the ranch up to code.

With the average cost per incarcerated child in Contra Costa Juvenile Hall skyrocketing to over $473,000 a year, District Attorney Beckton said in a press release, “ The Reimagine Youth Justice Task Force will make explicit recommendations for financial investment in community-based services for youth instead of investing in youth prisons which have proven to result in worse outcomes for our children and families. Such an approach will aallow for critical re-investments in basic needs such as housing, mental health services, and workforce development as well as support and creation of alternatives to incarcerating children in locked facilities.”

The formation of the Reimagine Youth Justice Task Force did not sit well with several supervisors who viewed it as political intervention on the part of the District Attorney. They felt the DA was intervening in a matter the board of supervisors should be in charge of.

DA Becton assigned her Assistant DA Venus Johnson to address the supervisors.

“I am concerned about the District Attorney’s support to close Orin Allen,” board chair Candace Andersen of Danville said.

“This is a slap in the face to probation to have this go out in a press release,” Supervisor Karen Mitchoff of Pleasant Hill said.

Throughout the 12-hour long supervisors meeting, supervisors heard from a steady stream of citizens opposed to increased funding for Sheriff Livingston’s department and heard from numerous speakers in support of keeping Orin Allen in operation.

Sheila Barnard questioned supervisors “Are you representing the best interest of our youth?”

“Do not increase funding for the sheriff,” demanded Rev. Leland Takhasi. “Look for alternatives to incarcerating our youth.”

“Because Orin Allen Ranch is an open-air environment absent of guard towers it allows the youth to change their lives, “said Walnut Creek resident Ron Brisco.

Vote 4-1 to Tentatively Place Half Cent Sales Tax Measure on November Ballot

In other action, supervisors voted 4-1 to place a half cent sales tax measure on the Nov. 3 ballot. Board Chair Andersen voted against the proposal without comment.

The tax measure is dependent on whether the California State Legislature passes Senate Bill 1349 and Gov. Gavin Newsome signs it by August 21. If the legislation is not passed by the legislature and signed by the governor August 21, the supervisors will have to hold a special meeting on that date to withdraw the tax measure from the Nov. 3 ballot.

County Will Apply for $69 Million of State Homekey Program Funds for Homeless Sites in Richmond and Pittsburg

Supervisors also approved a resolution authorizing County Administrator Twa to apply for and accept up to $68,776,000 in Homekey Program grant funds from the California Department of Housing and Community Development to be used to buy property located at 3150 Garrity Way in Richmond and property at 2101 Loveridge Road in Pittsburg to provide supportive housing and support services to persons experience homelessness.

Pinole Animal Shelter Closed, 3 Fewer Animal Control Officers, ConFire Revenue Down

In other budget items, supervisors learned from Animal Services Director Beth Ward that the under-utilized Pinole shelter was closed as of July 20. Two full-time positions were eliminated because of the closure.

Ward also reported that the number of animals at the Martinez facility is down considerably. As of July 20, the shelter had 45 dogs and 34 cats compared to 176 dogs and 190 cats that were at the shelter on the same date in 2019.

The number of animal control officers has been cut from 13 to 10, Ward said. The length of stays for an animal has decreased 60 percent, she said.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Chief Louis Brouchard III said EMS Fire Transport has experienced a “significant drop in revenue since March 17, 2020” because of COVID-19.

“The fiscal year 2020-2021 recommended budget anticipated $56 million in transport revenue,” he said.

In other action, supervisors voted to authorize the County Public Works Director to execute an amendment to the sublease with the State of California Employment Development Department to extend the term through January 31, 2023 for about 6,622 square feet of office space at 4071 Port Chicago Highway, Suite 250, Concord at a monthly rate of $13,112 as requested by the Employment and Human Services Department.



Orin Allen Youth Rehab Facility

