Steffen withdraws, endorses Antwon Webster for Antioch City Council, District 3

Former Antioch Parks and Recreation Commissioner, Wayne Steffen announced today, Friday, August 7, 2020, he is withdrawing from the race for the Antioch City Council in District 3 and will instead endorse Antwon Webster in his campaign to unseat Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock. (See related article)

Steffen considered running for city council to promote more reasonable solutions for the issues of public safety, quality of life for families, and local jobs and economic development. He considered running for office to offer an alternative to the two incumbents in District 3 who have failed to address these issues. Steffen gave this decision serious consideration and prayed for guidance. He has a strong desire to serve the citizens of Antioch but also understands the burden on his family of the time and cost to conduct a successful campaign and then serve as an effective council person.

While making this decision, he became familiar with one of the other candidates for this position, Antwon Webster. According to Mr. Webster’s campaign website, his main goals are:

Keep Antioch Family Friendly

Decrease Crime

Protect Property Values

Balance Budgets

Make Efficient Use of Taxpayer’s Money

Wayne met with Antwon on multiple occasions and became convinced that he is interested in tackling the same issues that were his priorities. Antwon Webster has only lived in Antioch for a few years, but he made a conscious decision in choosing Antioch to raise his family and has a desire to make our community a better place for everyone. He currently serves on the City of Antioch Board of Administrative Appeals. He is a military veteran and holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Wayne is impressed by Antwon’s intelligence, his passion, and his reasonableness. He has his head in the right place and he has his heart in the right place.

These are a few of the reasons why Wayne Steffen decided to withdraw from seeking election for this office and instead, to whole-heartedly support Antwon Webster for Antioch City Council, District 3. It is time to bring in some new blood, new ideas, and new energy to our city.

Webster will, so far, face both Ogorchock and current Parks and Recreation Commission Chair Marie Arce in the District 3 race, as the only other candidates to file their Nomination Papers. One other candidate, homeless advocate Nichole Gardner took out papers but as of Thursday at 5:00 p.m. had yet to file them. The deadline is 5:00 p.m., today.

In response to Steffen’s withdrawal from the race and endorsement, Webster wrote, “I am glad to have the support of Wayne. Having the support of Wayne and many other Antioch residents only strengthens my voice as I strive tp represent all Antioch residents.

“Wayne Steffen, a former Antioch Citizen of the Year, your support and acknowledgement of my background and abilities is greatly appreciated,” Webster continued. “I plan to continue collaborating with Wayne and partnering with Antioch residents. As a leader, I plan to lead them and stand side by side with the residents and their concerns. So, Antioch, let’s move forward together in ‘Unity’.”

“As Wayne stated in his message, ‘It is time to bring in some new blood, new ideas, and new energy to our city’. That new blood, fresh idea thinker and new energy is me, Antwon Webster,” he concluded.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Wayne Steffen & Antwon Webster

