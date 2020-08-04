OP-ED: Welcome to the new and grand Motel Thorpe, Wilson, Motts – such a lovely place

By Terry Ramus

It is certainly crazy times for many reasons, but now even reality means little to some of our opportunistic local politicians. For the last thirty years, we have watched as the City of San Francisco has failed to “solve the homeless problem”. Even with all of the money in SF and all of the progressive politics, homelessness is worse than ever in SF and in California. Did they ever consider if maybe the permissive, anything-goes approach is actually the wrong direction? Of course not, just throw more money at it in another example of the definition of insanity.

So recently in Antioch, Council members Lamar Thorpe and Joy Motts (with Monica Wilson who joined them in a 3/2 vote) rushed to a hastily arranged podium in front of the cameras to announce that they now have the solution for homelessness in Antioch. Oh, and by the way, we have an election in three months …

Their dramatic claim to a brilliant idea is to open Motel Thorpe, Wilson, Motts in one of the more challenged areas of Antioch, near the corner of Cavallo Road and East 18th Street. The existing motel would become a homeless motel and the annual cost would be at least a million dollars to the city. An area of town that needs a range of upgrades to help the local businesses and residents would instead be further burdened with more drugs, addiction, and the crime that goes along with these lifestyles. This is really very disrespectful to this area of town.

Homelessness is clearly a problem, but it is really a problem with drug and alcohol addiction and the mental illness that results from continuous abuse. The homeless motel idea does not even begin to deal with the actual problem, and it is just a cynical election year waste of money that the City of Antioch does not have now or ever. I will also point out that my family has firsthand experience with family members that have chosen to descend into this type of mess, but they do not emerge until they get tired of it. That is the sad reality and “enabling” this type of lifestyle just means that it takes longer for that choice to arrive. Honestly, the programs that are partially successful often involve the faith community and there are already people in this are area of town working from this perspective. As a reminder to the opportunistic politicians, a solution takes far more than a motel room with four walls.

Periodically, the illegal homeless encampments in the area are removed and the City must follow a legal process. Then they must clean up months of trash and thousands of pounds of unsanitary mass. Part of the process includes an offer for an official place for people to stay. Recently approximately 90 people were removed from an illegal encampment that had been in place for several months. Only two of the approx. 90 people accepted the offer for a place to stay. Solution oriented people might wonder why? The reason is that the places to stay come with rules, and 97% of the people in this case chose to refuse an official place to stay, with rules.

Financial considerations are very important to understand. Over the past several years, the people of Antioch have agreed to tax ourselves with a total 1% additional sales tax via Measure C and Measure W. These measures were passed based on promises to expand the police services in Antioch. Chief Brooks has led an amazing turn around in the City of Antioch with APD, and I thank him. Still far from perfect, but better. I do not believe that the people of Antioch want to return to the chaos of 2012 after the last recession! However, Council members Thorpe, Wilson and Motts suggest taking a million dollars from the APD police or other existing city services. Currently, the City of Antioch only meets the demands of our city via a slight spending deficient over time. Over decades, the city is on a glide path to a very low and unacceptable reserve fund. So, the City of Antioch must use our financial resources wisely. We must also make Antioch a place in which future and existing businesses and residents want to come and live. Instead, this unwise political proposal would move Antioch along a path as a magnet for the challenges of more crime and homeless people.

With their three votes, the Council Members Thorpe, Wilson, and Motts have forced the City of Antioch to do a “feasibility Study” on Motel Thorpe, Wilson, Motts for only a few percent of the homeless addicts to stay at without rules. This effort is another election year cynical political move and a waste of time and money. What is my suggestion? Homeless and addiction issues need to be solved at the State level as even the County does not have resources for a solution. Similar unwise politics in other cities have made many cities unlivable in many parts of these cities. Unfortunately, homelessness and addition will never be solved with progressive and permissive policies toward criminal behavior.

Terry Ramus, Ph.D. is a resident and business owner in Antioch, a former member of the Mello-Roos Board and co-author of Measure H, Antioch’s growth management advisory ballot measure passed by over 69% of the voters in 1997.



