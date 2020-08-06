Information on mystery candidate for Mayor of Antioch confirmed

By Allen Payton

The Herald confirmed this week, the information on who the mystery candidate for Mayor of Antioch, Julio Jesse Mendez, is. While his LinkedIn profile was found when he first pulled his Nomination Papers a couple weeks ago, it could not be confirmed that it was him since he lists himself as Julio Jesse M. and that he’s from the San Francisco Bay Area, not Antioch.

Under work experience, it shows Mendez has been a Saas (Software as a Service) Platform Sales Engineer for Conga in San Mateo since June 2018. Prior to that, from January to April 2018, he worked in SaaS Business Development for Spotlight powered by Customer Lobby in Berkeley. Before that, Mendez worked for Tesla in Livermore in Renewable Energy Channel Sales from 2015 to 2017. His other work experience includes financial services at Wells Fargo Bank and Northwestern Mutual.

Mendez earned a degree in Communication Studies with minors in business and leadership from the University of Rhode Island in 2007, was an honors graduate and a member of the Sigma Pi Fraternity.

When reached for comment and asked why he’s running Mendez said, “My passion is really to take the experiences I’ve had over the years. This isn’t directed at anyone specifically, but I sense in the world in general there’s a crisis in leadership. Community, accountability, looking out for your neighbor, that’s what I’m passionate about. Investing in our schools and education and investing in our businesses, the local backbone that hire and keep dollars circulating in Antioch. Those are two big things I’m hoping to drive forward the message on. The last piece, it’s definitely not last, is community, looking out for your neighbor.”

“We have a lot of energy from younger folks who say, ‘things aren’t right,’” he said. “But we have others who have been around for awhile and have information to give. I want people to take what they know and use it for the benefit of Antioch as a community.”

“I work from home, so I want to give back to my community,” Mendez added. “I’ll have more to share, soon.”

A resident of Antioch for over 10 years, he goes by Julio, but his family and friends call him Jesse or simply, “J”. Interesting fact, Mendez said he’s from the South and used to have an accent, and that his father named him Jesse after Jesse James.



