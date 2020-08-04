In Memoriam: Antioch FastSigns owner Randy Sabatte loses battle with cancer, goes home to be with the Lord at 60

Member of the Berkeley Farms Dairy business family.

Randall Allen “Randy” Sabatte

January 3, 1960 – July 23, 2020

On Thursday, July 23, 2020, Randall Allen Sabatte passed away after a short battle with cancer. He went home to be with the Lord at the age of 60.

Randy was born on January 3, 1960, in Oakland, CA. He graduated from Washington High School in Fremont in 1978. His career path took him from real estate to working at the family business, Berkeley Farms Dairy, to eventually owning his own franchise business with FastSigns in Antioch, California.

One of his most memorable jobs was frying chicken at Kentucky Fried Chicken where he met the love of his life, Debbie Renee Hunter. Randy and Debbie shared a spiritual journey together in marriage for 38 years after marrying on October 17, 1981. They traveled extensively between ski slopes, the Grand Caymans, cruises in the Caribbean, Alaska, snorkeling in Mexico and most recently to Wyoming in a blizzard on a snowmobile. One of their proudest accomplishments was raising their three beautiful children – one daughter, Kristin, and two sons, Michael and Joel. Randy adored his four grandchildren Esmae, Adelynn, Sage, and Jack (and one on the way he would call, “Jeff”).

Randy had a strong passion for volunteering and serving his local community, especially working with small businesses to help them achieve their individual goals in growing their own brands. Many in the community admired and respected Randy for his humble, kind spirit and his love for taking on any challenge. He tackled any project whether it be big or small with enthusiasm. The expression of his artistic talents and attention to detail resulted in products that were admired and valued by many. Randy highly valued the relationships he worked hard to build with his clients. He went out of his way to keep his customers and own staff happy.

Randy shared his faith with teens and adults alike through the ministry of Young Life. He and Debbie were part of the team that helped launch Young Life in Brentwood, CA in 2006. He had Young Life clubs in his living room where 30-40 teens would gather weekly. He served as a volunteer leader, committee member, donor, and behind-the-scenes specialist. Because of their involvement in this ministry, Randy and Debbie’s home was an open door to many.

Randy loved the outdoors including camping, jeeping, running, snowboarding, and coaching for his sons’ teams (soccer/baseball/Boy Scouts). Randy was a kid at heart. He loved being around and helping children. He was known as The Leprechaun, Olaf, and “Mr. Debbie” at Apple Tree Christian Preschool, the business Debbie owns.

Randy is survived by his parents Norman Sabatte and Joanne Spiller, Pete Spiller; wife of 38 years Debbie; daughter Kristin (Kevin) Hazelton; son Michael (Chelsea); son Joel (Jessica); sisters Denise Sabatte-Pedersen, Janine Sabatte-Caspillo, Deanne Sabatte, and his five grandchildren: Esmae, Adelynn, Sage, Jack (+1 on the way).

A celebration of life service will be held on August 13, 2020 at Golden Hills Community Church in Brentwood at 9:00am. Check in begins at 8:30am for temperature scans. Bring your own chair and mask. In lieu of flowers and/or gifts, Randy requested donations would be made to Young Life’s Woodleaf camp, a ministry he was very passionate about. giving.younglife.org/randysabatte



