Free school supplies during annual giveaway in Antioch at Somersville Towne Center Saturday

“School supplies are a necessity not a want” – organizer Claryssa Wilson

Antioch 19-year-old Claryssa Wilson will host her 9th Annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Giveaway Saturday, August 15, 2020. This event will enable students in Antioch and the surrounding communities an opportunity to receive a pre-filled backpack full of FREE school supplies at Somersville Towne Center in Antioch from 11:00 am – 2 pm on Saturday, August 15th. This will be a drive-up event to comply with social distancing due to COVID-19. Face coverings are required. Last year Claryssa served thousands of students and this year will be no different as the need is much greater. She has received support from Adonal Foyle and his Kerosene Lamp Foundation, the Antioch Schools Education Foundation, Antioch Rotary, Antioch Education Association, Kiwanis and so many more.

“No student should not be successful due to a lack of needed school supplies, despite us all going into a distance learning platform students will not have access to commonly used classroom supplies as well,” said Claryssa, creator and host of the annual giveaway. “School supplies are a necessity not a want.”

Many students have already benefited from the free school supplies, students will start school better prepared and ready to learn with these free school supplies from pencils and pens to calculators, notebooks and paper in addition to earbuds for their laptops.

Claryssa created this program in her 6th/7th grade year and now she is a sophomore attending San Diego State University who will also start her Fall Semester with distance learning except for in person science labs and still giving back to her community with the Annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Giveaway because she had peers that were disruptive in class because they did not have the basics like a pen, paper or notebook.

Some of the students she noted came from low income homes like herself and she just had to do something to help. She vows to continue the program and prepare the students in her mentoring groups at the elementary and middle schools to develop them as she firmly believes in training our youth to be future leaders.

To donate school supplies, call or text 925-237-1867 or drop them off Saturday at Somersville Towne Center, 2550 Somersville Road, Antioch.



Stuff the Bus 2020

