Census 2020 Caravan to make stop at Antioch Water Park Sunday, August 9

Will offer music, videos and giveaways

The Census 2020 Caravan will make stops in Antioch and Pittsburg this Sunday to help residents complete the census questionnaire to be counted and will offer music, videos and giveaways.

The decennial census determines how many Members of Congress in the U.S. House of Representatives each state is allocated, which will occur during reapportionment next year, and determines the redrawing of all other elected office district lines, as well. In addition, the population figures from the Census determines the allocation of government funds for various programs. All of them are affected for the following 10 years.

If you’re unable to attend one of the events you can complete the survey online at U.S. Census Bureau.

Date: Sunday, August 9th, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Meet at: 11 a.m. at Antioch Water Park, 4701 Lone Tree Way, Antioch

12 p.m. at Pittsburg Century Plaza Shopping Center, 4405 Somersville Road & Highway 4, Pittsburg

Officials available on site: Congressman Mark DeSaulnier, Contra Costa County Supervisors Diane Burgis and Federal D. Glover, Pittsburg Mayor Jelani Killings, Pittsburg City Council Members Holland Barrett White and Shanelle Scales-Preston, Antioch Mayor Pro Tem Joy Motts, Antioch City Council Member Lori Ogorchock, Antioch School Board Trustee Mary Rocha

Activities: Festively decorated cars, driving through hard-to-count communities to promote a complete count. The CA Census 2020 mobile truck will be on hand with music, videos and giveaways.

More information: Matthew Lardner, Matthew.Lardner@cao.cccounty.us Mona Zarrinkelk monaz@kaanunmehr.org, Velma Wilson blessedbydesgn09@gmail.com

Sponsors and partners: Contra Costa County Complete Count Committee, City of Pittsburg, City of Antioch, Kaanur Mehr, EAH Housing



