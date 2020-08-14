Beat the heat: Antioch cooling center in downtown open Friday through Tuesday, August 19

The August heat wave is predicted to reach record-breaking levels and the City of Antioch is opening a cooling center to assist residents during the upcoming week. Residents without home air conditioning, or with health conditions made worse with extreme heat are encouraged to seek out the cooling center during the hottest part of the day. The cooling center is located at the Nick Rodriguez Community Center, 213 F Street, in the historic district of the City. There is plenty of parking nearby. The cooling center will be open from 12:00noon to 6:00pm everyday August 14, 2020 through August 19, 2020.

COVID-19 Health Orders remain in full effect and the following modifications are activated and required by all individuals coming to the cooling center:

– Everyone must wear masks and/or acceptable face coverings

– Social distancing will be enforced; only families may sit or stand together

– All visitors must answer the COVID health questions; if you feel sick stay home, you will not be admitted into the center

– Bring your own snacks; sharing food is not allowed

“Our community is on high alert. Everyone is working together to watch for heat-related illness among all residents, high fire danger in our grasslands, and other challenges that come with this intense summer weather.” says Nancy Kaiser, Parks and Recreation Director. The cooling center is an important service for families that need some respite during this time.

The Antioch Water Park continues to offer family swimming sessions on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. A family or household up to six individuals can enjoy a refreshing dip in a specific area of the water park; social distancing and other COVID health rules are in place. The entry fee is $5 per person payable by credit card. Reservations are required, and residents are encouraged to call the water park at (925) 776-3070 to secure a swim time for this weekend. The pools reach capacity quickly!

Residents are encouraged to stay connected with the City of Antioch by following the daily announcements posted on the website www.antiochca.gov. For more information about park use and the activities allowed at this time please call the Recreation Department at 925-776-3050.



