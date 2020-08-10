Antioch Police recover three stolen cars, one following chase and crash, plus guns, drugs

All in a day’s and night’s work

By Antioch Police Department

Curious to know what APD does to keep our city safe? Here’s a recap from last Wednesday, August 5, 2020:

At about 3:50 pm, #APDSwingShift Officer Amiri and Canine Purcy (he’s back!) were driving eastbound on the freeway when they spotted a car stolen from Union City. After they flipped on the red/blues, the driver didn’t pull-over right-away, but eventually stopped on Lone Tree Way at Putnam Street and refused to get out of the car. Officers blocked the vehicle in (to prevent a high-speed chase) and used time/de-escalation techniques to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

Several hours later, at about 10:20 pm, Officer Amiri and faithful companion Purcy were patrolling Sunset Drive when they spotted another car stolen from Concord. The occupants were detained, and a search was conducted, revealing an illegally possessed firearm along with drugs packaged for sale.

At about 1:20 am, #APDNightShift Officer Hill found a third car stolen from Oakland and pulled it over near Sycamore and L Streets. The driver initially stopped but jumped back into the car and drove-away. He crashed into a median at Buchanan Road and Contra Loma Blvd. but had nowhere else to run, because a sea of APD had him surrounded. Officers found a gun in the vehicle with an extended magazine, which the driver was not allowed to possess because of his parole status.

Policework can be dangerous and unpredictable, but luckily your APD officers constantly train in the latest tactics and de-escalation techniques. Our officers have proactively found several illegally possessed firearms over the last several months and have done so safely. We cannot accomplish our mission to keep you safe without your continued help and support (which we appreciate!)

If you see something that needs our attention, our digits are (925) 778-2441, or 9-1-1 if you think it’s an emergency. Thanks for working with us to Keep Antioch Safe! #AntiochPD #AntiochPDK9 #CaninePurcy #AntiochStrong



