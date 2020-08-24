Antioch forms new Problem Oriented Policing “POP” Team, makes arrest for drugs, illegal gun

By Antioch Police

Did you know APD has a newly formed Problem Oriented Policing unit known as the “POP Team?” Their focus is crime reduction in areas of our city identified through police investigations and from citizen complaints, while seeking long-term solutions through enforcement, outreach and community involvement (that’s a mouthful!).

A short time-ago our POP Team was patrolling a motel parking lot near East 18th Street and Cavallo Road to address complaints of human trafficking, drug sales, and stolen vehicles. They spotted an individual (who they knew was on parole for manslaughter) and stopped to check on him. Said parolee decided he did not want to comply with the terms of his early release, which require him to submit to compliance checks by law enforcement. Instead, he tossed a pistol under a parked vehicle and tried to run away. I can personally attest to every single member of this team (including the sergeant) utilizing our own APD gym on a regular basis (and never skipping cardio), so his attempt was quickly thwarted.

Once officers got their bracelets on him, a search revealed he was in possession of approximately 23 grams of cocaine and around $3,000. When they recovered the discarded pistol, it was revealed the serial number had been scratched-off, which is a condition commonly found with stolen firearms. The arrestee is currently on his way to the County Jail, and you better believe we’ll be sending the gun to the Crime Lab to cross-check against any open cases (and to see if they can restore the serial number).

This incident highlights one of the ways APD (specifically our new POP Team) will work to reduce crime in our city, including patrolling areas in need, having a working knowledge of recently released offenders, and conducting street-level investigations. If you have a tip on something that needs our attention, you can send us a text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword ANTIOCH in the body of the text. All texters remain anonymous unless you choose to give us your contact information.

Together we can work to keep Antioch safe and stay #AntiochStrong. #APDPOPTeam



APD cash & gun 08-24-20

