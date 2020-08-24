Antioch council candidate thanks police in response to Facebook video of homeless encampment clean up, relocation

Posted on Facing Homelessness in Antioch by City Council District 3 candidate Nichole Gardner

Posted by Nichole Gardner on Thursday, August 20, 2020

Raw video warning: Includes profanity.

Dear Antioch Residents,

First and foremost, I would like to say, “Thank You” to Officer Lenderman for doing his job. In response to the video by Nichole Gardner, candidate for Antioch City Council District 3 and Member of the Contra Costa County Democratic Central Committee, that was uploaded on Facebook about our police officers responding to a 72-hour notice for the homeless to leave the area, I am personally grateful for the things they do. Through their continued actions of upholding their oath to “Serve and Protect”, I am proud to stand with them as they are the ones who we depend on in the event of an emergency. Defunding the police is a mistake and would lead to total lawlessness.

We do not have the ability to police ourselves, or is that what we want? In the video the phrase “That is why I want to defund the police” was used. Do we really want to live in a city where the police are not capable of doing their jobs due a lack of resources or even the ability to perform overtime duties when necessary? We cannot move forward if the crime rate in our city does not decrease.

We all deserve to feel safe in our homes or even when we are out and about. Personally, I want my family to feel and be safe at home knowing that there is a police presence in the community.

As a military veteran, I stand with all Armed Forces, to include the Antioch Police Department (APD). As part my military career, I had the honor to “Serve and Protect” downrange in Iraq. Putting your life on the line for others is the most honorable profession. I honor what our officers do and continue to do for us.

In closing…thank you APD for everything you do. Through “Unity and Collaboration” we can be better and will do better.

Respectfully,

Antwon Webster, Sr.

Antioch



