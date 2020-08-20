20-year-old man killed in Antioch drive-by shooting Saturday morning, police seek shooter

Unconfirmed reports of two others shot in Antioch on Friday.

By Lieutenant John Fortner, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Saturday, August, 29, 2020, at approximately 10:07 AM, Antioch police officers were called to the 1800 block of Tioga Pass Way on the report of several gunshots heard in the area.

Numerous officers responded to the scene and located one male victim down on the sidewalk. The victim was found to be suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately began providing first-aid and CPR until emergency paramedics arrived at the scene to take over. The victim succumbed to his injuries and passed at the scene.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the area and has not been located. The victim in this case appears to have been targeted by the suspect(s).

Antioch Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigators and Detectives with the Violent Crimes and Special Operations Units responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Currently, detectives are working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest. The investigation is still active, and evidence is being collected and evaluated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Cox at (925) 779-6866. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

It was also reported that there were two other shootings in Antioch on Friday, Aug. 28. A call to the APD media access line for details has so far been unsuccessful. Please check back later for information on those alleged incidents.



