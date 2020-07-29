Vallejo man arrested Monday, charged for May murder in Antioch

Being held on No Bail Allowed; incident occurred at apartment complex on James Donlon Blvd.

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

The Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau has been diligently investigating this case since May 18, 2020, the night 36-year-old Kenneth Lee McClain was shot and killed. Through the investigation it was determined that an argument started over a dice game between McClain and Vallejo resident, 27-year-old Alfonzo Lavell Blake. During the argument Blake shot and killed McClain and shot and injured an intentionally unnamed 23-year-old male victim. That victim was treated at a local hospital and later released. Blake robbed another partygoer of their gold chain and then fled the scene on foot. (See related article)

The Antioch Police Department requested an outside assist from the US Marshal Service to track and take Blake into custody. On July 27, 2020 at approximately 5:30 PM, the US Marshal Service tracked Blake to a residence in the 200 block of Cypress Avenue in Vallejo. The US Marshal Service served a search warrant at the Cypress Avenue residence and Blake was taken into custody without incident.

On July 29, 2020, this case was presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Blake was charged with a special circumstance murder for committing a murder during the commission of a robbery (Penal Code 187(a) and Penal Code 190.2(a)(17)). Blake is currently being held at the County Jail in Martinez on a No Bail Allowed complaint.

On May 18, 2020 at approximately 1:33 AM, Antioch police officers were called to the Twin Creek Apartments, located at 1111 James Donlon Boulevard, on the call of gunshots heard near an apartment.

Numerous officers responded to the scene and located one male victim, down on the ground, on the back patio of an apartment unit. The 36-year-old male victim was suffering from at least one (1) serious gunshot wound. Officers immediately began providing first-aid and CPR to the victim until emergency paramedics arrived at the scene. The victim succumbed to his injuries and passed at the scene. Another adult male at the scene also sustained a gunshot wound and was transported by paramedics to a local area hospital, where he was admitted and listed in stable condition.

While at the scene, officers learned that there were several subjects inside the apartment when an altercation occurred. Shortly afterwards, a male suspect fired several gunshots and then fled the complex on-foot.

Antioch Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigators and Detectives with the Violent Crimes and Special Operations Units responded to the scene and took over the investigation. At this time, the suspect responsible for this shooting has not been located. Currently, the investigation is still active, and evidence is being collected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Brogdon at (925) 779-6895. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



