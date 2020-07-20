Two more pull papers to run in Antioch City Council District 1 race to take on Motts

By Allen Payton

According to today’s report by Antioch City Clerk, Arne Simonsen, two more people have pulled papers to become candidates in the District 1 City Council race to challenge incumbent Joy Motts, the city’s current Mayor Pro Tem.

One of the two are Tamisha Walker, the executive director for the Richmond Safe Return Project, “a campaign to secure the freedom and liberation of formerly incarcerated individuals,” and a Richmond-based community organizer, according to the organization’s website. She’s listed as their Lead Mass Incarceration Organizer, and President and Director of Operations on her LinkedIn profile. The other person who pulled papers is La Donna Norman, but no information about her could be found from internet searches, which includes a general search, as well as Facebook and LinkedIn.

Information was also not found about Fernando Navarette who pulled papers, last week to run in District 1, nor for Julio Mendez who pulled papers last week to run for mayor.

In addition, former Antioch Mayor Wade Harper announced in a video, earlier today that he will run for mayor, becoming the sixth candidate to take out papers to do so. (See related article)

The following Antioch residents have taken out Nomination Papers as of 5 p.m. July 20th for the following City offices:

Mayor

Sean Wright (I) – Mayor of Antioch

Julio Mendez

Rakesh Kumar Christian – 2014 candidate for Governor of California

Kenneth Turnage II – former Antioch Planning Commission Chairman

Monica Wilson – Antioch Councilwoman

Wade Harper – former Mayor of Antioch

Council District 1

Joyann Motts – current Antioch Mayor Pro Tem

Manuel Soliz – former Antioch Mayor Pro Tem and Councilman (1996-2000), current Planning Commissioner

Fernando Navarrete

La Donna Norman

Tamisha Walker – Executive Director, Richmond Safe Return Project

No other candidates pulled or filed papers to run in any of the other city races on Monday or for Antioch School Board, either. This list will be updated when additional registered Antioch voters take out Nomination Papers. Filing continues until August 7th. (I) = incumbent.

Editor’s note to potential candidates: If you’re going to run for public office, you should let the public and local media know who you are, what you do for a living and other information about your background, using a Facebook or LinkedIn page, or a website, and how they can get in touch with you via phone or email. Even better would be to email a recent photo, your bio, and campaign announcement with your contact information to the local media. Our email address is editor@antiochherald.com. Thank you.



Share this:



Tamisha Walker RSRP

