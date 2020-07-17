Two more candidates enter Antioch Council race to take on Ogorchock, Thorpe

Sawyer-White to run for re-election to the Antioch School Board; Tiscareno posts announcement video.



By Allen Payton

Two more candidates have taken out Nomination Papers to run in City Council District 3 to challenge incumbents Lori Ogorchock and Lamar Thorpe. The candidates are current Antioch Board of Administrative Appeals Member Antwon Webster and former Antioch Parks & Recreation Commission Member Wayne Steffen, who was also 2008 Antioch Citizen of the Year.

In addition, City Treasurer Jim Davis pulled papers on Thursday and on Friday, City Clerk Arne Simonsen took out papers to run for re-election, as well.

According to Simonsen, the following Antioch residents have taken out Nomination Papers as of 5 p.m. July 17th for the following City offices:

Council District 3

Lori Ogorchock – Antioch Council Member

Lamar Thorpe – Antioch Council Member

Wayne Steffen – former Antioch Parks & Recreation Commission Member

Antwon Webster – Antioch Board of Administrative Appeals Member

City Clerk

Arne Simonsen (I)

This list will be updated when additional registered Antioch voters take out Nomination Papers. There were no additional candidates for any of the other city races as of Friday afternoon.

Former Antioch Councilman Tony Tiscareno who pulled nomination papers on Monday to run in District 2 posted an announcement video that same day.

Tony Tiscareno for Antioch City Council District 2 I’m excited to kick off my campaign for Antioch City Council District 2 Posted by Tony Tiscareno for City Council on Monday, July 13, 2020

Candidates have until August 7 to submit their completed nomination papers, the $25 filing fee and if they want to include a candidate’s statement in the Voter Pamphlet the cost is as follows: $1,092.40 for the offices of Mayor, Treasurer or Clerk, $339.00 for candidates in District 1, $377.60 for District 2, $426.60 for District 3 and $399.60 for District 4. Filing must be done at the Antioch City Clerk’s office.

Antioch School Board

In the race for the Antioch School Board of Trustees, in which Areas 1, 3 and 4 are up for election in November, so far, only incumbent Crystal Sawyer-White has taken out nomination papers, as of Friday afternoon. She will be running for re-election in District 4.

Candidates have until August 7 to file to run for Antioch School Board, as well. Filing must be done at the County Elections Office in Martinez. For more information, click here.



AUSD-Trustee-Districts-Map-2020





Wayne Steffen & Antown Webster

