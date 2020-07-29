Two Antioch Police Crime Prevention Commissioners pull papers to run for school board, city clerk

Eubanks changes his mind; Tiscareno files papers for District 2 council seat

By Allen Payton

Two more candidates have jumped into the fray of Antioch politics, as Police Crime Prevention Commission Members Dr. Clyde Lewis, Jr. and Dwayne Eubanks have pulled their Nomination Papers to run for Antioch School Board in District 3 and city clerk, respectively.

According to the County Elections Office Wednesday afternoon report, Lewis will be challenging current Trustee Crystal Sawyer-White who is running for re-election to her second term on the board, after having said she wouldn’t run and would support Lewis.

This is his second attempt, having run for school board in 2018, placing fourth behind Mary Rocha, Ellie Householder and Jim Davis.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Lewis is the founder, and since 2014 has worked as Principal Consultant and Grant Specialist of ONESSIS International, LLC, and is currently leading the structuring of a program designed to support the re-entry of formerly incarcerated youth. He has previously worked in education, first as a lecturer at Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology and Keio University, as well as for Overseas Broadcasting, OBC in Tokyo, Japan. Then as a Graduate Research Assistant for San Francisco State, as well as for Skyline College. Lewis also worked for Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, and in job training and development including developing the Career Training and Employment Center (CTEC) Career Pathways program for Building Opportunities for Self Sufficiency (BOSS) as the Director of Workforce Development.

He earned both his Bachelor of Arts and Sciences degree with emphasis in Ethnic Studies, as well as his master’s degree in Educational Administration and Supervision with Higher Education emphasis from the University of Hawai’i at Manoa. Lewis earned his Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership, Administration, Social Justice and Matriculation from San Francisco State in 2016.

He is the president of the Kiwanis Club of the Delta-Antioch and also serves on the District Equal Employment Opportunity Advisory Committee for the Contra Costa Community College District.

Eubanks, changed his mind after announcing on his Facebook page last July that he was running for City Council in District 2. The map of the city council districts and his comment, “Running For Antioch Council Second District” still appears on his page, as of today. He will instead take on incumbent City Clerk Arne Simonsen, who is seeking his third term in the currently, part-time position.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Eubanks is a Senior Business Analyst for the Judicial Council of California. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and Sociology from Linfield College in 1975 and did some coursework toward an MBA at J.F.K. University in 2002 and 2003. Eubanks is active with the Antioch Historical Society and is an avid runner.

Simonsen faced no opponent four years ago and defeated Argentina Davila-Luevano in his first campaign for City Clerk in 2012. He previously served on the Antioch City Council having first been elected in 2000, placing second out of five candidates behind Brian Kalinowski, and re-elected in 2004 placing second out of seven candidates, again behind Kalinowski, but beating incumbents Reggie Moore and Manny Soliz. Simonsen lost his bid for re-election to his third term on the council in 2008 placing third out of three candidates behind Mary Rocha and Kalinowski.

In addition, former Antioch Councilman Tony Tiscareno filed his papers to run in District 2 and according to the daily report from Simonsen, is awaiting verification of signatures. Each candidate must submit the valid signatures of at least 20 registered voters in the district in which they plan to run.

The following Antioch residents have taken out Nomination Papers as of 5 p.m., July 24th or Qualified for the following City offices:

ANTIOCH CITY OFFICES

Council District 2

Tony Tiscareno – Former Antioch Councilman – Filed on 7/28/20 (awaiting signature verification)

Michael Barbanica

City Clerk

Arne Simonsen (I)

Dwayne Eubanks – Antioch Police Crime Prevention Commissioner

ANTIOCH SCHOOL BOARD

District 3

Crystal Sawyer-White – Antioch School Board Trustee

Clyde Lewis – Antioch Police Crime Prevention Commissioner

There were no other candidates to pull or file their Nomination Papers for any of the other city offices or school board seats. This list will be updated when additional registered Antioch voters take out Nomination Papers or become Qualified. To see the complete list of candidates for city offices and school board, and to see the 2020 election district maps visit www.antiochherald.com/election-2020.

Editor’s Note: If not provided by the candidates, the photos of them used by the Herald are the best and most recent photos available on the internet, usually from their social media pages. All candidates are encouraged to email their bio/resume/curriculum vitae and most recent photo to editor@antiochherald.com. Thank you.



