Will study molecular biology, computer science

By Antioch Unified School District

Like so many, Deer Valley High School had an unusual end to its school year. But two Deer Valley students continued to shine and rose to the top of the Wolverine pyramid.

Britney Ta was the valedictorian while Jasmine Yang earned the title of salutatorian. Ta ended her year with a weighted GPA of 4.3953. She accomplished this impressive feat by working hard, of course, and taking 11 AP courses in three years.

She said her favorite subject was “definitely psychology with Mr. Gorski. His classes were always super engaging and interesting with his unique teaching style. As a class, we established multiple inside jokes and created a sense of community among our peers – something I find to be pretty rare in most classrooms. I looked forward to going to school on the days I had AP Psychology.”

Additionally, she enjoyed AP Calculus with Ms. McClain, who was “also super invigorating. I feel she prepared me for college like no other. She deserves the highest of recognitions.”

Aside from her studies, Ta also kept busy as an active member of Key Club, CSF, the DV Dance Crew, which was “definitely one of the highlights of my high school career. It was incredible.”

One of her favorite memories from Deer Valley was during the homecoming assembly.

“I was a part of a friend’s skit and able to become close friends with people I would never meet otherwise through our skit practices.”

Ta attended kindergarten and part of first grade in Hayward. After moving with her family to Antioch, she went to at Diablo Vista Elementary and Dallas Ranch Middle before becoming a Wolverine.

In the fall, Ta will go to UC Santa Barbara with plans to major in computer science.

Salutatorian Jasmine Yang earned a final GPA of 4.3478. Her favorite subjects were Japanese, math and biology. She really enjoyed Ms. McClain as her math teacher “because she made class and learning enjoyable.”

Some extracurriculars Yang participated in were the Contra Costa County Science and Engineering Fair, where “my partner and I won fourth place in the biology division.” She also was involved in MESA winning second place the Math Escape Challenge and was active with the Japanese festivals held on the DV campus.

Her favorite high school memories revolve around the Japanese festivals because “even though they took a lot of hard work to set up, work through and clean up, I had a great time laughing and (being) alongside my friends and classmates.”

Like Ta, Yang also attended Diablo Vista Elementary School and Dallas Ranch Middle schools. This fall, she will head to Cal and major in Molecular and Cell Biology.

“I am very proud of Britney and Jasmine,” said DV Principal Bukky Oyebade. “They have worked very and proven just how resilient they are. DVHS has several outstanding young people, and these two young ladies have risen to the top. I wish them well and would love for them to stay in touch and come back to pour into the underclassmen.”

#WeAreAUSD



Share this:



Britney Ta & Jasmine Yang

