Three possible challengers for Antioch mayor including former Planning Commission chairman

Two possible challengers to face Mayor Pro Tem Joy Motts for council, including former Mayor Pro Tem, Councilman and current Planning Commission Member Manny Soliz, Jr.

By Antioch City Clerk Arne Simonsen

The following Antioch residents have taken out Nomination Papers as of 5 p.m. July 14th for the following City offices:

Mayor

Sean Wright – Mayor of Antioch

Julio Mendez

Rakesh Kumar Christian – 2014 candidate for Governor of California

Kenneth Turnage II – former Antioch Planning Commission Chairman

Council District 1

Joyann Motts – Antioch Mayor Pro Tem

Manuel Soliz – former Antioch Mayor Pro Tem, Councilman and current Planning Commission Member.

Fernando Navarrete

Council District 2

Tony Tiscareno – former Antioch City Council Member

Michael Barbanica

Council District 3

Lori Ogorchock – Antioch City Council Member, former Mayor Pro Tem

Council District 4

Alex Astorga

Sandra White – Antioch Police Crime Prevention Commission Chairman

City Treasurer

None

City Clerk

None

This list will be updated when additional registered Antioch voters take out Nomination Papers. Filing closes August 7th and candidates have until then to turn in their completed paperwork.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Election candidate clipart





Antioch City Council Districts 2020 Map

