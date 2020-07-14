Three possible challengers for Antioch mayor including former Planning Commission chairman
Two possible challengers to face Mayor Pro Tem Joy Motts for council, including former Mayor Pro Tem, Councilman and current Planning Commission Member Manny Soliz, Jr.
By Antioch City Clerk Arne Simonsen
The following Antioch residents have taken out Nomination Papers as of 5 p.m. July 14th for the following City offices:
Mayor
Sean Wright – Mayor of Antioch
Julio Mendez
Rakesh Kumar Christian – 2014 candidate for Governor of California
Kenneth Turnage II – former Antioch Planning Commission Chairman
Council District 1
Joyann Motts – Antioch Mayor Pro Tem
Manuel Soliz – former Antioch Mayor Pro Tem, Councilman and current Planning Commission Member.
Fernando Navarrete
Council District 2
Tony Tiscareno – former Antioch City Council Member
Michael Barbanica
Council District 3
Lori Ogorchock – Antioch City Council Member, former Mayor Pro Tem
Council District 4
Alex Astorga
Sandra White – Antioch Police Crime Prevention Commission Chairman
City Treasurer
None
City Clerk
None
This list will be updated when additional registered Antioch voters take out Nomination Papers. Filing closes August 7th and candidates have until then to turn in their completed paperwork.
Allen Payton contributed to this report.
Antioch City Council Districts 2020 Map