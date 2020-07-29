Earns high-performing rankings in two procedures/conditions

By Monique Binkley Smith, Sutter Health Communications Manager, News Bureau

Sutter Delta Medical Center, part of the Sutter Health not-for-profit, integrated network of care, achieved recognition as among the best hospitals in California for 2020-21 from U.S. News & World Report. The annual rankings rate top hospitals in the state and in major metropolitan regions according to their performance across 26 adult specialties, procedures and conditions.

Sutter Delta earned high-performing rankings in two procedures/conditions: heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). This is the fourth consecutive year Sutter Delta was recognized as high-performing for these services.

“I am pleased to see our teams recognized once again for the hard work and dedication it takes to achieve these results. Our goal at Sutter Delta Medical Center is to provide safe, affordable, quality care that is readily accessible to our community members. This year’s recognition by U.S. News & World Report reflects that,” said Sutter Delta CEO Sherie C. Hickman.

“Safety and quality are in our DNA,” said Bill Isenberg, M.D., chief quality and safety officer for Sutter Health. “Recognitions like these honor our network’s doctors, nurses, clinicians and employees who compassionately care for patients and their families across Northern California.”

Sutter hospital campuses ranked among the top 50 in the state include:

In addition to Sutter Delta, six other Sutter hospital campuses earned recognition as “high performers” in at least one adult specialty, condition or procedure, including:

Sutter Health’s not-for-profit network set out to build a truly integrated system—one that offers comprehensive patient services and quality health programs tailored to the diverse communities it serves. Today, Sutter Health cares for more than 3 million patients throughout its Northern California network of physicians, hospitals, home health providers and other services. Its coordination and focus on standardizing best practices reduce complications in care, lower hospital readmission rates and bring down the total cost of care.

“For more than 30 years, U.S. News & World Report has been helping patients, along with the help of their physicians, identify the Best Hospitals in an array of specialties, procedures and conditions,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “The hospitals that rise to the top of our rankings and ratings have deep medical expertise, and each has built a track record of delivering good outcomes for patients.”

The U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals survey ranked hospitals according to risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience, patient safety, quality of nursing care, physician surveys and other care-related indicators.

For more information and complete rankings, visit U.S. News & World Report .

* Many of the services recognized had originally been performed at California Pacific Medical Center – Pacific Campus and are now located at California Pacific Medical Center – Van Ness Campus.



