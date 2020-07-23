See video and photos of drive-by caravan to honor Antioch Citizen of the Year Ralph Garrow

At the special drive-by caravan to honor Anrioch Citizen of the Year for Lifetime Achievement Ralph Garrow, today. He watched via FaceTime from inside his home. See related article, here – http://antiochherald.com/2020/07/drive-by-caravan-to-honor-antioch-citizen-of-the-year-ralph-garrow-wednesday-morning/ Posted by Antioch Herald on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

By Allen Payton

7/23/20 UPDATE: As of Thursday night at about 8:35 p.m., a post on his son Alex’s Facebook page announced Ralph’s passing: “I regret to inform you all my dad has passed away. We appreciate all the overwhelming love and support. Please give my family time to grieve and we will inform you of the funeral arrangements at a later time.

I LOVE YOU DAD”

A drive-by caravan was held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 to honor 2019 Antioch Citizen of the Year for Lifetime Achievement, as he is battling stage-four cancer. Participants included his wife Laurie, family, friends, business associates from his real estate career, Antioch Police, who provided an escort to the caravan from the Lucky’s shopping center on Contra Loma Blvd., fellow Rotarians, Antioch Chamber of Commerce representatives who presented him with his Citizen of the Year plaque, and ConFire personnel, as Ralph watched from his bed via FaceTime on an iPhone.

Please see related article for more details.



Share this:



APD before the caravan





Video screenshot by Loretta Espinoza





APD & ConFire prepare for Garrow caravan Jody Drewry





Ralph Garrow 11-5-18





Ralph Garrow caravan 6





Ralph Garrow caravan 5





Ralph Garrow caravan 4





Ralph Garrow caravan 3

