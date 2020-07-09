Santa Clara County Deputy Sheriff from Antioch arrested for smuggling drugs to jail inmates

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, July 7, 2020 the arrest of one of their deputies.

In April 2020, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Detectives received information that a Correctional Deputy was involved in smuggling methamphetamine into the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas on behalf of inmates.

An extensive two-month investigation revealed that Mayra Rios (35) of Antioch, California was the involved Deputy. Detectives sought authorization for a higher bail amount from a magistrate based on her aggravating circumstances, which include access to funds, her former position of authority and influence, and potential flight risk.

Rios was arrested in Pleasanton and is currently being held at the Santa Clara County Main Jail on $1,000,000 bail. The case number is 20-189-0183B.

According to SCCSD Public Information Officer, Deputy Jessica Gabaldon, “The only additional information I can provide at this time is Ms. Rios has been with the Sheriff’s Office for three years and was assigned to the Elmwood Correctional Facility.”

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



