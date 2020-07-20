Resident’s help results in arrest of three teens with gun, weed and cash Saturday night

By Antioch Police Department

Have you heard us use the phrase “See something? Say something?” One of our alert citizens obviously did, and this is what it led to… a loaded pistol, approximately $2,700 cash, five ounces of marijuana for sale, and two arrests. Here are the facts…

Saturday, a little after 10 pm, APD received a call reporting suspicious activity in the parking lot of John Muir Elementary School. While we were responding, the observant citizen kept eyes on the situation and called us back when the individuals got into a car and parked on an adjacent street. Officer Cole arrived and contacted three people who were in possession of marijuana. All three were only 18, which isn’t old enough to legally possess marijuana in California (must be 21). A search of the vehicle yielded the gun, cash, and more marijuana. One was arrested for possessing the gun and the other for dealing marijuana. Both were sent to the County Jail and another illegally possessed gun was off our streets.

You are our best allies since you know when something isn’t right where you live. We will never know what sort of tragedy could’ve occurred with this gun in the wrong hands because you work with us to keep Antioch safe. APD is committed to making our neighborhoods safer by responding to your calls about suspicious activity and investigating them. If you see something unusual, our non-emergency number is (925) 778-2441, or 9-1-1 if you think it’s an emergency. #AntiochPD #AntiochStrong #seesomethingsaysomething



weed, gun & cash APD 07-19-20

