Pittsburg man identified in fatal stabbing following shooting of other man in Antioch last Wednesday

By Allen Payton

The Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died from multiple stab wounds after shooting another man in a fight in Antioch, last Wednesday, July 8, as “Richie Asidanya, a 35-year-old black male out of Pittsburg.”

The man who was shot by Asidany and stabbed him multiple times was not identified by Antioch Police.

“Right now, it’s a self-defense case from what we’re getting so far,” said Lt. John Fortner. “We’re confirming all the information and everything we have corroborates that. Richie Asidanya is known in the area and not in a good way. He was a drug dealer. But we don’t know the connection with the victim. The investigation is still ongoing.”

Original Antioch Police Press Release:

On July 8th, 2020 at 9:08 AM, Antioch Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Cavallo Road and E. 18th Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 35-year-old male (Asidanya) in front of the Romi’s Liquor & Food at 418 E 18th Street. That male was suffering from multiple stab wounds and despite lifesaving efforts by officers and the fire department, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers also located a 48-year-old male lying in the intersection of Cavallo Road and E 18th Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

It was determined through the preliminary investigation that the 35-year-old male and the 48-year-old male were involved in a verbal and physical altercation with each other in the 1800 block of Cavallo Road, during which the 35-year-old male shot the 48-year-old male and the 48-year-old male stabbed the 35-year-old male. The 35-year-old male died at the scene and the 48-year-old male was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

No further information will be released regarding this case at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cox at (925) 779-6866, or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: