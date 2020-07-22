Pittsburg man arrested for leaving homemade bomb at former employer’s office in Antioch Monday

Posted by Antioch Police Department on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

A Walnut Creek Police Department Bomb Squad member heads toward the location of the device.

By Lieutenant Powell Meads #3917, Antioch Police Field Services

On Monday, July 20, 2020, at approximately 5:47 PM, Antioch PD officers were dispatched to a business in the 1000 block of Apollo Court, near the Antioch Youth Sports Complex. An employee inside the business was reporting that a former employee, who was recently fired, was on scene and in possession of a possible explosive device. Prior to Antioch PD Officers arriving, it was reported the responsible left the device in front of the business and left in a vehicle.

Arriving officers located the responsible vehicle as it was driving away from the scene. An enforcement stop was conducted, and the sole vehicle occupant was detained without incident. He was identified as Timothy Harrington (50 years old) of Pittsburg, CA.

The object Harrington left in front of the business was located by officers and did in fact appear to be a homemade explosive. The assistance of the Walnut Creek Bomb Squad was requested, and they responded to the scene. The Bomb Squad was eventually able to recover and render the device safe. The device was determined to be a live, homemade destructive/explosive device.

The WCPD Bomb Squad member suits up before heading toward the explosive device.

Harrington was arrested for possession of the explosive device and violation of the terms of his felony probation. A search of his vehicle yielded other materials related to the manufacturing of explosives. A follow-up search was conducted at his residence in Pittsburg, but no other evidence pertaining to this case was located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Timothy Harrington from FB 5-4-18





Explosive device – WCPD Bomb Squad APD 07-20-20

