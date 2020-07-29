Oakland man arrested for killing girlfriend, shooting man at Antioch 7-11 Monday morning

U.S. Marshal Service, Oakland Police assist; bail set at $6 million; baby with family members; over 20 firearms recovered including several assault rifles

By Sergeant James Stenger, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

Through this investigation it was determined that 25-year-old Ramello Darryl Randle and 24-year-old Jonaye Bridges were in a dating relationship and have one infant child together. The couple have recently become estranged and have been going through child custody issues. On July 27, 2020 at approximately 12:36 AM, Bridges and an intentionally unnamed 27-year-old male were in a vehicle together in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven, located at 2301 Buchanan Road in Antioch. Randle saw the two victims together in the vehicle. Randle approached the vehicle on foot and fired multiple rounds into the vehicle with a semi-automatic pistol. Bridges suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The unnamed male suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and has since been released. (See related article)

On July 28, 2020 about 3:00 PM, Antioch Police Detectives and the Oakland Police Department located Randle in the City of Oakland and he was taken into custody without incident. The Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau executed a search warrant in the 4500 block of Bond Street in Oakland related to this murder. Over 20 firearms were recovered during the search, including several assault rifles.

On July 29, 2020, this case was presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Randle was charged with murder, attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and firearm enhancements. Randle is currently being held at the County Jail in Martinez with bail set at $6 million dollars.

Randle and Bridges’ infant child is safely in the custody of family members.

Original APD Press Release

On July 27, 2020 at approximately 12:36 AM, Antioch police officers were called to a 7-Eleven convenience store, located at 2301 Buchanan Road, on the report of a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Numerous officers responded to the scene and located one male victim down in the store, and a female victim seated in a parked vehicle. Both victims were found to be suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The female victim was suffering from at least one serious gunshot wound, and the male victim sustained at least two gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began providing first-aid and CPR to the victims until emergency paramedics arrived at the scene. The female victim succumbed to her injuries and passed at the scene. The male victim was transported by paramedics to a local area hospital, where he was admitted and listed in stable condition.

While at the scene, officers learned that there were several subjects present in the parking lot when gunshots were fired by one male suspect. The suspect fired several gunshots into a parked vehicle and then fled the lot on-foot.

Antioch Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigators and Detectives with the Violent Crimes and Special Operations Units responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Brogdon at (925) 779-6895. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this:



Ramello Darryl Randle & guns recovered APD

