More political intrigue in Antioch as councilwoman jumps into mayor’s race

In a surprise move on Thursday, July 16, instead of running for reelection for a third term, Antioch City Councilwoman Monica Wilson pulled nomination papers to run for Mayor of Antioch against incumbent Dr. Sean Wright who is seeking his second term at the city’s helm. Assuming he and the other three candidates complete the filing process, Wilson will also face former Planning Commission Chair Ken Turnage II, Antioch’s 2015 Citizen of the Year for Most Impact. She led the effort to remove him from the commission in April over controversial comments Turnage made on Facebook about COVID-19 and the shelter in place order. (See related articles here and here).

This is Wilson’s second run for higher office, since she was first elected to the city council in 2012. She ran for District 3 County Supervisor in 2016 placing a distance fifth out of six candidates in the June Primary.

Wilson won reelection to her city council seat in November 2016 placing second behind Councilman Lamar Thorpe. Turnage placed fourth in that race behind current Antioch School Board Trustee and former Antioch Mayor Mary Rocha who placed third.

Had she run for reelection, Wilson would have faced Antioch Police Crime Prevention Commission Chairman Sandra White, who announced her candidacy last month and has been an outspoken critic of the councilwoman, as well as another candidate named Alex Astorga.

According to a report by City Clerk Arne Simonsen, “The following Antioch residents have taken out Nomination Papers as of 5 p.m. July 16th for the following City offices: (I) – Incumbent:

Mayor

Sean Wright (I) – Mayor of Antioch

Julio Mendez

Rakesh Kumar Christian – 2014 candidate for Governor of California

Kenneth Turnage II – former Antioch Planning Commission Chair

Monica Wilson – Antioch City Councilwoman

City Treasurer

James Davis (I)

City Clerk

This list will be updated when additional registered Antioch voters take out Nomination Papers.”

There were no changes to the four races for city council. Filing is open until August 7 when Nomination Papers and are due at the Antioch City Clerk’s Office.



