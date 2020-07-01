Man with outstanding warrant arrested in Antioch with loaded gun early Wednesday morning

By Antioch Police Department

Last night, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 around 1:00 am, our graveyard officers were patrolling in the area of Yosemite and Hill Drive. The officers were providing extra patrol in the neighborhood due to reports of vehicle burglaries occurring in the area. During their patrol, they observed a male had his head inside the open window of a parked car.

The officers found this behavior suspicious and stopped to have a conversation with him. During the conversation, they found that the gentleman had a warrant for his arrest for being a parolee at large and on the floorboard of the vehicle he was leaning into, there was a loaded handgun.

The male was arrested for weapons charges as well as the warrant and was given a free ride to county jail!



