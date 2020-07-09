Man shot multiple times in front of Antioch house Wednesday night dies, police seek suspects

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau)

On July 8th, 2020 at 10:51 PM, Antioch Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Mellissa Circle for a 35-year-old male who had been shot while sitting in the driver side seat of his vehicle. The investigation revealed that the 35-year-old male had just pulled into a driveway in 1400 block of Mellissa Circle, when an unknown suspect or suspects approached the male’s vehicle and fired numerous rounds into the car. The male victim was struck several times during the shooting.

The male was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau responded and took over the investigation. There is limited suspect information, and no one has been taken into custody at this time.

No further information will be released regarding this case at this time and the victim will not be identified until an autopsy is performed by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Bledsoe at( 925) 779-6884 or Detective Smith at (925) 779-6876. Anonymous tips can also be called into the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



