Long time Antioch resident from one of city’s pioneer families Millie Peterson dies at 101

Mildred Irma “Millie” Biglow Burris Peterson

September 9, 1918 – July 21, 2020

Mildred Irma “Millie” Biglow Burris Peterson had deep roots in the Antioch community, and was the matriarch and last of the Antioch Biglows, one of the city’s pioneer families from Gold Rush days. She passed away after suffering a stroke on June 30 at age 101 just a few months shy of her 102nd birthday.

Born on September 9, 1918, on 10th Street in Antioch, Millie attended Antioch schools from Kindergarten to 12th grade graduating with the class of 1935 from Antioch High School. She volunteered for the American Cancer Society, Delta Memorial (Sutter) Hospital for 20 years, and the El Campanil Theatre as an usher. She was involved in various organizations/clubs, including

Holy Rosary Church

YLI Young Ladies Institute for over 80 years

Native Daughters

Sons of Italy

Women’s Club

Historical Society

Millie exemplifies the Antioch spirit of perseverance and service. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

Message by Antioch Historical Society

Every year Millie Peterson would attend the Victorian Tea at the Antioch Historical Museum. Her wedding dress is featured in the bridal room at the museum. She will be missed at our tea for sure.

In 2012, she was featured in an East Bay Times article, A Life of Work, Fun and Friends. Peterson’s advice to today’s youth was, “live life to the fullest; take every opportunity you get; be positive; and, have a happy attitude.”

Additional information gathered from CaliforniaObituaries.com for this report.



