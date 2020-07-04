«

Happy Independence Day from the Herald – enjoy over 20 minutes of past years’ fireworks

A portion of the great Antioch fireworks show, tonight, sponsored in part by the Antioch Herald. This wasn’t even the finale!

Posted by Antioch Herald on Thursday, July 4, 2019

Another portion of the fantastic fireworks show in Antioch, tonight, at the Contra Costa Event Park (fairgrounds). Anything else you see or hear making our city sound like World War III, again this year, are illegal fireworks.

Posted by Antioch Herald on Thursday, July 4, 2019

Watch the complete Antioch July 4th Independence Day fireworks show! Sponsored in part by the Antioch Herald. Good job, Celebrate Antioch Foundation.

Posted by Antioch Herald on Tuesday, July 4, 2017

