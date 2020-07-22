Former Antioch Youth of the Year pulls papers to run for school board in Area 1 to challenge Gibson-Gray

Mystery surrounds first candidate to complete filing process for Mayor of Antioch – who is he?

By Allen Payton

The latest report from the Contra Costa Elections office, as of Wednesday afternoon, July 22, 2020, shows Antonio Hernandez is the first candidate to take out nomination papers to run for the Antioch School Board in Area 1. He will be challenging current Board President Diane Gibson-Gray, who is expected to seek her fourth term on the board. Hernandez is only the second candidate in the three new district races for school board, as Crystal Sawyer-White pulled papers, last week to run in Area 3 for a second term on the board.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Hernandez has worked for UCSF at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center in Pediatrics, first as an Assistant Clinical Research Coordinator beginning in July 2016, then as a Quality Improvement Coordinator since May 2017.

In addition, since September 2017 Hernandez has also worked as a Leadership Specialist with TeamTRI, an organizational and leadership development company. However, their website lists him as a Coaching Fellow.

He’s a 2016 graduate of Stanford University with a degree in Economics, Healthcare Economics. Hernandez is a 2012 graduate of Dozier-Libbey Medical High School and was the 2011 Antioch Youth of the Year. (See related article)

City Races

According to Antioch City Clerk Arne Simonsen, as of 5 p.m. July 22nd the following Antioch residents have qualified for the following City offices:

Mayor

Rakesh Kumar Christian – Qualified on 7/22/20

So far, the only information that can be found on him is that he was a candidate for governor of California in 2014, and that he has a website from 2009 for a new political party he wanted to create, named the American Public Party, and lists himself as the CEO, Owner. It’s also not clear if his name is Christian Rakeshkumar, as listed on the About page of the website, Rakeshkumar Christian as it’s written on other pages of his website, or the way he has it listed on his Nomination Papers.

A phone number and email address were found on the website and an email message was sent to him Wednesday night, as well as a request to City Clerk Simonsen asking for copies of his papers for current contact information. Additional efforts will be made on Thursday to reach the candidate.

There were no additional candidates to either take out Nomination Papers or file them for city offices of mayor, council, clerk or treasurer, as of Wednesday afternoon.

This list will be updated when additional registered Antioch voters take out or file Nomination Papers.



