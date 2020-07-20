Former Antioch Mayor Pro Tem, current Planning Commissioner Soliz announces his campaign for city council

MannySoliz4Antioch Why I’m running for Antioch City Council – District1. Check out why I'm running for Antioch City Council District1. Posted by MannySoliz4Antioch on Sunday, July 19, 2020

By Allen Payton

After taking out Nomination Papers last week to file to run for the Antioch City Council in District 1, former Antioch Mayor Pro Tem, Councilman and current Planning Commissioner, Manny Soliz, Jr. posted a video on his campaign Facebook page, Sunday afternoon, officially announcing his campaign to challenge incumbent Mayor Pro Tem Joy Motts in the November election.

He offers four reasons for running for council, again. “Number one, I want a safe and attractive Antioch. Number two, I want a strong and vibrant, local economy. Number three, I want a realistic and real-world approach to dealing with the unhoused. And number four, I want realistic and well-thought out policies by our Antioch City Council…that will help Antioch and will benefit Antioch for generations to come.”

Soliz was first appointed to the Antioch City Council in January 1996 to replace Ralph Hernandez who resigned from the council. Soliz was then elected to his seat in 1996 and as the top vote-getter earned the title of Mayor Pro Tem for the following two years. He served until 2000 but chose to not run for re-election.

The former chairman of the Antioch Parks and Recreation Commission, Soliz ran again for city council in 2004, but was unsuccessful, placing fourth out of six candidates, behind incumbents Brian Kalinowski and Arne Simonsen who both won, and the late Reggie Moore.

Soliz ran for city council, once more in 2006, placing a close third for two seats, just 126 votes behind Moore, and first place finisher Jim Davis.

He has a degree in Economics from Stanford University, is a co-founder of the Delta Blues Festival, works as a financial advisor and insurance agent, and is married to Mary Soliz.



Share this: