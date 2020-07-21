Drive-by caravan to honor Antioch Citizen of the Year Ralph Garrow Wednesday morning

A special event to honor 2019 Antioch Citizen of the Year for Lifetime Achievement, Ralph Garrow is planned for Wednesday, Morning.

In a post on Facebook Tuesday night, former Antioch Councilman Tony Tiscareno, a Realtor who works with Garrow in his real estate brokerage, “As you are probably aware, our friend and fellow Realtor Ralph Garrow has been battling cancer for several months. Ralph is now home spending his time with his family. Fellow Realtor Tangie Leverett has arranged for a Caravan of Ralph’s friends and well-wishers to drive by his house to let him know that we love and support him and his family during this very difficult time in his life. Ralph is expected to be out on his porch as the caravan passes by.”

In addition, Garrow will also be presented with a plaque which recognizes his honor as an Antioch Citizen of the Year by representatives of the Antioch Chamber of Commerce.

When: Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Time: 10:30 AM

Where: Lucky’s Parking lot (Putnam end of the Parking lot) 3190 Contra Loma Blvd., Antioch

We are planning to leave from the parking lot at 11:00 AM to caravan to Ralph’s house. No one will be leaving their cars, but if anyone desires to bring card, flowers etc. someone will be available to take them as you drive by.



Share this:



Ralph Garrow

