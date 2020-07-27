Donations requested for annual Stuff the Bus school supply giveaway on August 15th in Antioch

By Velma Wilson

We may not be headed back to the classroom yet, but students still need school supplies for the school year. Let’s prepare students for success by ensuring they have the necessary school supplies while they are distance learning.

On August 15th from 11am- 2 pm, in the parking lot of Somersville Towne Center, Claryssa will host her Annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Giveaway. She will also be accepting school supplies, donated computers, and Ipads to have refurbished and then distributed to students and families in need. Social Distancing will be adhered to and mask/face covering is mandatory.

Requested donations:

Wide & College Ruled Notebooks

Wide & College Ruled Filler Paper

Colored Pencils

Colored Markers

Crayons

Highlighters

#2 Pencils

Mechanical Pencils

Ink Pens (blue, black, red)

Erasers

Glue Sticks

Rulers

Pencil Sharpeners

Folders

1″ Binders

2″ Binders

Dry Erase Boards & Markers

Staplers and staples

Backpacks for Laptops

Monetary donations can also be made to Claryssa for Stuff the Bus via Venmo @CWILSON1216

For questions please contact Claryssa at 925-250-0692 or Velma at 925-250-3051.



Stuff the Bus 2020

