Donations requested for annual Stuff the Bus school supply giveaway on August 15th in Antioch
By Velma Wilson
We may not be headed back to the classroom yet, but students still need school supplies for the school year. Let’s prepare students for success by ensuring they have the necessary school supplies while they are distance learning.
On August 15th from 11am- 2 pm, in the parking lot of Somersville Towne Center, Claryssa will host her Annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Giveaway. She will also be accepting school supplies, donated computers, and Ipads to have refurbished and then distributed to students and families in need. Social Distancing will be adhered to and mask/face covering is mandatory.
Requested donations:
Wide & College Ruled Notebooks
Wide & College Ruled Filler Paper
Colored Pencils
Colored Markers
Crayons
Highlighters
#2 Pencils
Mechanical Pencils
Ink Pens (blue, black, red)
Erasers
Glue Sticks
Rulers
Pencil Sharpeners
Folders
1″ Binders
2″ Binders
Dry Erase Boards & Markers
Staplers and staples
Backpacks for Laptops
Monetary donations can also be made to Claryssa for Stuff the Bus via Venmo @CWILSON1216
For questions please contact Claryssa at 925-250-0692 or Velma at 925-250-3051.
