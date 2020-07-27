Antioch Police search for suspect in shooting that killed woman, injured man early Monday morning

By Lieutenant John Fortner, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Monday, July 27, 2020, at approximately 12:36 AM, Antioch Police officers were called to a 7-Eleven convenience store, located at 2301 Buchanan Road, on the report of a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Numerous officers responded to the scene and located one 27-year-old male victim down in the store, and a 24-year-old female victim seated in a parked vehicle. Both victims were found to be suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The female victim was suffering from at least one serious gunshot wound, and the male victim sustained at least two gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began providing first-aid and CPR to the victims until emergency paramedics arrived at the scene. The female victim succumbed to her injuries and passed at the scene. The male victim was transported by paramedics to a local area hospital, where he was admitted and listed in stable condition.

While at the scene, officers learned that there were several subjects present in the parking lot when gunshots were fired by one male suspect. The suspect fired several gunshots into a parked vehicle and then fled the lot on-foot.

Antioch Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigators and Detectives with the Violent Crimes and Special Operations Units responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Currently, detectives are working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest. The investigation is still active, and evidence is being collected and evaluated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Brogdon at (925) 779-6895. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this:



Photo of 7-11 on Buchanan Google Maps

