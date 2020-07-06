Antioch police respond to 88 calls, confiscate illegal fireworks in six hours Saturday night

By Antioch Police Department

Last night, the proactive teams in our community were BUSY!! The teams issued citations and confiscated several dozen fireworks. They were on hand to put out several fires caused by fireworks and even made an arrest for a side show on the way to a fireworks call. This team alone responded to 88 calls for service in 6 hours. Thanks for all the patience and tips when you called in.



APD fireworks 07-04-20

