Antioch Police promote four officers on Monday in first ever outdoor ceremony
Antioch Police Chief T Brooks gives the oath of office to (l-r) new Sgt. Brian Rose, Sgt. Rob Green, Cpl. Adrian Gonzalez and Cpl. Josh Evans on Monday, July 6, 2020. Photos by APD.
By Antioch Police Department
On Monday, July 6, we had the opportunity to see four of our officers promoted. Brian Rose and Rob Green were promoted from the rank of corporal to the rank of sergeant, and Adrian Gonzalez and Josh Evans were promoted to the rank of corporal.
These officers have worked extremely hard and we are very proud of them.
Each officer was pinned with their new shield. (L-R) Sgt. Rob Green, Cpl. Josh Evans, Cpl. Adrian Gonzalez and Sgt. Brian Rose.
Antioch Police Chief T Brooks administered their oath of office, as family members watched during the department’s first ever outdoor ceremony.
Chief Brooks, center, was joined by Sgt. Brian Rose, Cpl. Adrian Gonzalez, Sgt. Rob Green and Cpl. Josh Evans following the ceremony.
the attachments to this post:
APD promotions T & group 07-06-20
APD promotions pinnings 07-06-20
APD promotions 07-06-20
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 at 3:30 pm and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.