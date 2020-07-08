Antioch Police promote four officers on Monday in first ever outdoor ceremony

By Antioch Police Department

On Monday, July 6, we had the opportunity to see four of our officers promoted. Brian Rose and Rob Green were promoted from the rank of corporal to the rank of sergeant, and Adrian Gonzalez and Josh Evans were promoted to the rank of corporal.

These officers have worked extremely hard and we are very proud of them.

Antioch Police Chief T Brooks administered their oath of office, as family members watched during the department’s first ever outdoor ceremony.



APD promotions T & group 07-06-20





APD promotions pinnings 07-06-20





APD promotions 07-06-20

