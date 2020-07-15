Antioch Councilmembers Ogorchock, Thorpe to face off for re-election

By Allen Payton

Ending rumors that he might run for mayor, Antioch Councilman Lamar Thorpe pulled his nomination papers on Wednesday to run for reelection to the City Council, according to a report issued by City Clerk Arne Simonsen. It had been speculated for months by Antioch residents that Thorpe might choose to take on Mayor Sean Wright.

Instead he will be facing Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock, who already pulled papers, in the city’s new district-based election in November, as they both live in District 3.

The only council incumbent who has yet to pull nomination papers is Councilwoman Monica Wilson, who if she decides to run again, will face two potential challengers, including Police Crime Prevention Commission Chairman Sandra White.

As of Wednesday, no candidates for the three seats on Antioch Unified School District Board of Trustees in Areas 1, 3 and 4, have pulled their nomination papers, yet. Filing for city council, clerk and treasurer, as well as the three seats on the Antioch School Board are open until August 7.



Lori O & Lamar T

