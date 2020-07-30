Antioch Council to hold continued meeting Friday night to discuss homeless hotel

By Allen Payton

The Antioch City Council will continue their meeting from Tuesday night, July 28, which lasted four hours, on Friday night, July 31st, to complete the agenda.

The main item expected to garner the most public input and response is the discussion of the Transitional Housing Ad Hoc Committee’s proposal to lease the Executive Inn motel on E. 18th Street for use by homeless residents. The presentation will be made by committee members Mayor Pro Tem Joy Motts and Council Member Lamar Thorpe. The cost to the city could be as much as $1 million per year. (See related article)

The other item is a resolution approving an Administrative Assistant in the City Clerk’s Department.

The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. and can be viewed on Comcast Channel 24, or AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, or via livestream on the city’s website at https://www.antiochca.gov/live_stream.



