Antioch City Council District 3 candidate Antwon Webster introduces himself and campaign

To the Residents of Antioch,

Hello! I’m Antwon Webster, and am running for Antioch City Council in District 3. Who is this guy, you may ask? Let me formally introduce myself. I am a husband, father, public servant as I serve on the Antioch Board of Administrative Appeals, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, a caring homeowner and most of all a proud resident of Antioch. I work as the Logistics Manager for the South Pacific Region of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and have a master’s degree in Public Administration and bachelor’s degree in Global Supply Chain Management.

As a servant leader, I am committed to putting the needs of others before my own. Doing for others has been an everlasting joy for me. Within me is a drive for positive change, unity and a forward-thinking approach through educated and informed actions. It is my life’s dream to uphold the voice of the people and to assure our voices are heard.

The City of Antioch has adopted the slogan “Opportunity Lives Here”. My goal is to make that statement come true by truly highlighting the beauty of our city, support Economic Development within the city and unify the residents. Antioch continues to lose big businesses like: K-Mart: Nov. 2018, Staples: Aug 2019, Sears: Oct. 2019, Macy’s: Jan. 2020, I strive to pursue bringing and maintaining big businesses like the aforementioned and support our small businesses throughout Antioch.

If elected for Antioch City Council, District 3, I plan to use my background in Business, Governmental Accounting, Non-Profit Organizations, Community Development, and an overall passion for people to lead by example. Leading a city is about the people and not politics and I plan to put people first not government politics.

My primary areas of focus are:

Public Safety, Economic Development, and Financial Accountability.

I plan to run a campaign built on honesty, professionalism, and integrity. With that being said, I do not appreciate, nor will I tolerate any further political threats or disrespect towards me and my family from any incumbent or candidate within my district. “We the people”, the residents of Antioch, deserve better than that. Elections are about getting into a position in order to do what is best for the needs of the City. Let’s worry about our own campaigns and bridging the gaps within our community instead of building barriers and creating enemies.

One last thing…the youth of Antioch deserve better. The city council and school board have broken relationship that lacks communication between them. How can we as a city function as two separated entities that depend on each other, but fail to work together?

We can do better, and with new leadership we will do better, because we are stronger together.

Please feel free to contact me at (925) 204-5482 or at antwon@antownwebster.com.

Respectfully,

Antwon Webster

Candidate for Antioch City Council District 3, 2020

FPPC ID# 1422383

Website: https://antwonwebster.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AntwonWebster/



