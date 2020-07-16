Antioch adds officer to police force from Alameda County Sheriff’s Office

By Antioch Police Department

On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, we welcomed Officer Matthew Mulholland!

Matt was born and raised in the Bay Area and graduated from California High School, where he played football. Matt graduated with a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Chico and joined the US Army Reserve. Matt is an Operation Enduring Freedom veteran and has served 12 years in the Army Reserve. Matt began his law enforcement career with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office in 2013. While a Deputy Sheriff, Matt was assigned to security and classification in Santa Rita Jail and has spent the last 5 years assigned to patrol at both the Eden Township and Tri-Valley substations.

Matt is an avid Niners and Warriors fan and routinely attends games with family and friends. Matt loves to cook, hike, golf, and spend time with his daughter, girlfriend, and dog “Dude”. Matt enjoys traveling and has been to 27 states and 16 countries.

We were not able to hold our normal swearing-in for Matt due to still practicing social distancing. If you happen to see Matt patrolling our streets, please say hello.

Welcome to Antioch, Matt!



Officer Matthew Mulholland & Chief T APD 07-14-20

