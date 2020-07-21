And then there were seven: another candidate, business owner pulls papers to run for Mayor of Antioch

By Allen Payton

On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, the race for Mayor of Antioch got a little more crowded as business owner Gabriel Makinano took out nomination papers to run for the city’s top leadership spot. He owns Kingdom Paint & Renovations, offering painting, home renovations, fencing and pressure washing. With papers in hand, Makinano posted a video on his Facebook page which can be seen above and offers the main reason he is running, which is change, and a bit about his community service in Antioch.

“I believe we need change in our city and if I can be part of that change, it would be amazing,” he said. “I’ve been part of change, especially here in the city of Antioch and I want to continue to further this change…maybe be on the inside…helping the change…and have a voice in my community and listen to the people and what the people want and what they feel like is change and go from there. All I know is I need your prayers to get through all this.”

According to City Clerk Arne Simonsen, the following Antioch residents have taken out Nomination Papers as of 5 p.m. July 21st for the following City offices:

Mayor

Sean Wright (I) – Mayor of Antioch

Julio Mendez

Rakesh Kumar Christian – 2014 candidate for Governor of California

Kenneth Turnage II – former Chairman, Antioch Planning Commission

Monica Wilson – Antioch Councilwoman

Wade Harper – former Mayor of Antioch

Gabriel Makinano

There were no other candidates who took out or filed their nomination papers in the other races for city offices of council, clerk and treasurer or for the Antioch School Board, today.

This list will be updated when additional registered Antioch voters take out Nomination Papers. Filing closes on August 7th unless an incumbent chooses not to run. Then the nomination period is extended five more days. However, the only incumbents are Mayor Wright, City Clerk Simonsen and City Treasurer Jim Davis because all the other races are in newly created districts and all candidates for city council or school board will be running in them for the first time, ever.



