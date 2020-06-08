Two from Antioch die in crash on 680 in Danville by wrong-way DUI driver from Concord Sunday

By CHP – Contra Costa

Early yesterday morning, Sunday, June 7, 2020, at about 3:45am, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a wrong way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-680 near El Pintado road, in the Danville area. The wrong way vehicle then collided head on into a vehicle traveling in the northbound lanes of I-680. Upon emergency personnel and CHP arrival, the solo female driver of the wrong way vehicle was located and detained and had suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Tragically the female driver and male passenger of the victim vehicle that was hit by the wrong way driver, were both declared deceased at the scene. A secondary non-injury collision occurred with the victim fatality vehicle shortly after the original wrong way collision. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office will be handling the release of identity of the deceased female driver and deceased male passenger.

In our initial investigation, it appears the female driver of the wrong way vehicle (Camille Veraanne Kimball, 27 years old from Concord, driving a 2020 Ford Fusion) was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-680, north of El Pintado Road. The victim vehicle (2012 Honda Civic) driven by a 46-year-old female from Antioch with her 26-year-old male front passenger also from Antioch, was traveling in the northbound lanes of I-680 at El Pintado road. Kimball continued to drive her Ford wrong way on I-680 and crashed head on into the victim’s Honda, just north of El Pintado. Tragically the driver and the passenger of the Honda did not survive and were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

Kimball suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to John Muir hospital. Kimball was also suspected of driving under the influence/impaired. While at the hospital, Kimball was investigated and arrested for felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter. Due to her injuries, she was admitted to the hospital and will remain there until discharged into police custody for booking into the county jail.

This incident is still under investigation. If anyone witnessed this collision, the wrong way Ford Fusion vehicle prior to the collision, or the events leading up to the collision, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980. Thank you.



