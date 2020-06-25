Man suspected of stealing meat from Antioch supermarket dies following altercation with store employee

Store employee taken to hospital for injuries

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Violent Crimes Unit, Investigations Bureau

On Wednesday, June 24th, 2020, at around 9:58 PM, Antioch Patrol Officers and ConFire were dispatched to the Lucky’s grocery store located at 3190 Contra Loma Boulevard, for a male who was not breathing after getting into a physical confrontation with a store employee. It was determined that a 56-year-old store employee caught a 34-year-old male attempting to steal meat from behind the butcher shop area of the store.

The store employee confronted the 34-year-old male and according to the employee the male attacked him. During the physical confrontation the 34-year-old male stopped breathing for an unknown reason. ConFire attempted life saving measures on the 34-year-old male but, were unsuccessful and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 56-year-old male was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the physical confrontation and is currently in stable condition.

According to news videographer Art Ray of Bay News Video, “shortly before 9:30 pm Antioch police responded to the Contra Loma lucky’s supermarket for a call of a non-breather after a choke hold. A store employee got into an altercation with a person that was allegedly attempting to steal meat. The employee was injured and transported to John Muir hospital. After trying to resuscitate. The suspect for almost an hour he was pronounced dead at the scene.” See video, here.

At this point of the investigation it is not clear whether the 34-year-old male died due to the physical confrontation or if he had a medical emergency that caused his death. The cause of death will hopefully be determined at the autopsy and through interviews. No further information will be released until a cause of death is established.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Detective Cox at 925-779-6866. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Share this:



Lucky’s store employee Art Ray Bay News Video





Lucky’s store death Art Ray Bay News Video





APD investigates Lucky’s store death Art Ray Bay News Video

