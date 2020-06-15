Lap swimming begins today, Monday, June 15 at Antioch Water Park

Outdoor swimming pools are now approved for lap swimming! The Antioch Water Park will be open for lap swim only beginning, today, Monday, June 15th. Lap swim will be offered in 30-minute sessions, 8am-11am and 4pm-6pm seven days a week for swimmers 12 years and older. Residents can add another fitness activity to their routine and enjoy being outdoors. In order to meet health and safety guidelines all swimmers must reserve time for swimming in advance; the number of swimmers allowed at one time is limited.

Interested swimmers must call the Antioch Water Park at 925-776-3070 to reserve a lap swim time. Reservations open on Tuesday, June 9th and swimmers will be able to schedule time for as long as lap swimming is offered. The cost for lap swim will be $4 per session.

In order to comply with the guidelines, bathrooms will be available but locker rooms will be closed. Water Park staff will be complying with local Health Orders to ensure the cleanliness of the facility, and the safety of each individual guest. Swimming is an excellent fitness activity for all ages and each swimmer will be given their own lane so they can swim at their own pace.

For more information about the Antioch Water Park summer season, season passes, swimming lessons, and general summer recreation programs please call the Water Park at 925-776-3070. Recreation staff is working each day to assist Antioch families. For more information visit www.antiochca.gov/water-park.



Lap Swimming 2020

