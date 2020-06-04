Contra Costa rescinds countywide curfew order effective as of 1:00 PM today, Thursday, June 4, 2020

Curfew in Antioch will not be re-established

By Susan Shiu, Director, Office of Communications and Media, Contra Costa County

(Martinez, CA) – County Administrator David J. Twa has signed the Order Rescinding a Countywide Curfew within Contra Costa County, effective as of 1:00 PM today, June 4, 2020.

The order states that “As Contra Costa County’s Administrator of Emergency Services, I have reviewed, on a daily basis, the conditions that necessitated the June 2, 2020, Countywide curfew. At this point, it appears that the public order and safety has generally been restored in Contra Costa County and it is therefore appropriate to lift the emergency Countywide curfew.”

The order further states that “This action does not affect any city curfews that remain in effect. Cities will make their own determination as to whether curfews continue to be needed within their commercial districts or other areas within those cities.”

“We all continue to want peaceful protests and encourage everyone to stay safe,” said Twa.

Read the Order Rescinding the Countywide Curfew.

Antioch residents were asking if there is still a curfew in our city. The answer, is no, as city officials rescinded the curfew order in Antioch on Wednesday afternoon. (See related article) However, Mayor Sean Wright, City Manager Ron Bernal and Police Chief T Brooks were asked if the city will reestablish a curfew in Antioch if there is still a credible threat as mentioned by Chief Brooks on Tuesday. The response from the city’s public information officer was “That we are aware of, there is no longer an active threat.” So, the curfew in Antioch will not be re-established.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



curfew clock RESCINDED

