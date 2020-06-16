Contra Costa reopens more businesses, activities beginning Wednesday

Includes hair salons, barber shops, and 100 people at indoor church services and funerals

Contra Costa Health Services is taking another step toward alignment with the State of California’s guidance on opening businesses and activities at a pace that protects public health and safety. At the same time, CCHS continues to recommend that residents stay home as much as possible and take steps to protect themselves and each other when leaving the house.

The Contra Costa Health Officer has amended the county’s health order to allow hair salons and barbers to reopen for business beginning Wednesday morning. They must follow state health guidance to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The new order also increases the number of swimmers who may share a pool to 1 person per 75 square feet, as allowed by the state.

The social distancing order also allows as many as 100 people to attend a funeral or other religious service at an indoor place of worship, in line with the state’s health guidance.

Some of Contra Costa’s key indicators for measuring how well the community is slowing the spread of COVID-19 did increase in the first half of June, an expected outcome as more people come into more contact with each other as the county gradually reopens businesses and activities.

CCHS is carefully monitoring that data and could adjust the reopening timeline to protect the public health.

CCHS encourages everyone to take simple steps to protect themselves from COVID-19: Follow the shelter-in-place order, and wear a face covering when you go out or are near other people. Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently, and always stay home from work or school if you are not feeling well.

Visit www.coronavirus.cchealth.org/health-orders to read the new health order and its appendices, and for local information about Contra Costa’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



